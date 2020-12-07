ELECTION 2021: Hammonton GOP endorses Ciattarelli

HAMMONTON, N.J. – The Hammonton Regular Republican Club is backing Jack Ciattarelli in the upcoming 2021 GOP gubernatorial primary.

“Jack Ciattarelli understands that small towns like Hammonton are the backbone of New Jersey. Places where you can raise your family and be proud of your community.” said Hammonton Republican Councilman and County Clerk candidate Joe Giralo in a statement released by the Ciattarelli campaign on Monday afternoon. “Phil Murphy and his taxes are damaging small towns like ours by increasing the burden on homeowners and businesses. We need common sense in Trenton, and Jack Ciattarelli will bring that and so much more.”

“As a business owner, I have operations in several states constantly under attack by new taxes and fees. But New Jersey is the toughest.” added Councilman Mike Torrissi. “Runaway property taxes and very little help from state government make New Jersey one of the least friendly places in the nation to operate a business. I want a Governor who will make New Jersey open for business and send Phil Murphy back to wherever he came from.”

Known as “Blueberry Capital of the World,” the 15,000-strong Republican outpost in Western, Atlantic County is a key battleground for the Atlantic County convention expected to take place sometime in February.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of so many respected conservative leaders from Hammonton. Their support sends a strong message that Atlantic County Republicans are ready to fix New Jersey and our state party,” said Ciattarelli. “Let’s face it, Phil Murphy couldn’t find Hammonton without a GPS. To him, small towns in South Jersey don’t matter. I’ve visited Hammonton’s blueberry farms to learn from growers about the impact they are facing from over-regulation and I’ve talked to the owners at Bagliani’s Market and other small businesses about the pressures they face because of Phil Murphy’s executive orders. Hammonton feels like home, and when I’m Governor, I won’t forget them or small towns like them.”

Here’s the full list of personal Hammonton endorsers (meaning these officials/leaders are personally endorsing in addition to the club itself):

Freeholder Jim Bertino Councilman Joe Giralo Councilman Mike Torrissi Hammonton Regular Republican Club President Otto Hernandez Municipal Chair & HRRC First Vice President Lois Morano Former Councilman Mickey Pullia Former Hammonton Club President Frank DiMatteo Board of Education Member John Lyons County Committeeman Mike Woelfel County Committeeman Richard Curcio