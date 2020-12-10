Hunter Biden’s sleaze is suddenly a thing again now that the election cake is baked. | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

“After going quiet in the months before the election, federal authorities are now actively investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, a person with knowledge of the probe said.”

That’s from CNN on Wednesday night, Save Jerseyans, and it’s enough to make any honest person pull their hair out. After months of the Media mocking conservatives and Trump supporters for questioning the activities for the former Vice President’s son, the Deep State is conveniently now confirming that Hunter Biden is under investigation for tax fraud, it may involve the Ukrain and China, and oh by the way… a laptop?

The laptop angle we were told was a figment of Trumpers’ imaginations? And which the Media openly tried to suppress during the closing days of Election 2020?

Please note the timing of it all if you really want to do some serious damage to your blood pressure.

Tuesday was “Safe Harbor Day.” The name comes from Section 2 of the somewhat obscure Electoral Count Act of 1887:

“If any State shall have provided, by laws enacted prior to the day fixed for the appointment of the electors, for its final determination of any controversy or contest concerning the appointment of all or any of the electors of such State, by judicial or other methods or procedures, and such determination shall have been made at least six days before the time fixed for the meeting of the electors, such determinations made pursuant to such law so existing on said day, and made at least six days prior to said time of meeting of the electors, shall be conclusive and shall govern in the counting of the electoral votes as provided in the Constitution, and as hereinafter regulated, so far as the ascertainment of the electors appointed by such State is concerned.”

In other words, it’s next to impossible for Congress to override states which make their “final determination” of their respective results by the 8th (6 days out from the meeting of the Electoral College on December 14th). Only Wisconsin reportedly missed the deadline this year.

Biden clears a critical hurdle to becoming the next president on December 8th on the heels of a series of legal victories.

News that his son is, in fact, accused of serious corruption possibly involving foreign powers breaks on December 9th.

You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to think it’s fishy, folks. You just need to own a calendar. This election was decided by about 100,000 votes out of 160 million cast. We’ll never know whether what’s to come might’ve made a difference. The Media robbed Americans of their chance to make an informed decision.

