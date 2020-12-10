ICE hunts for fugitive who escaped from Essex County jail

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee is looking for an illegal alien who escaped from Essex County Correctional Facility (ECCF) on December 4th.
Luis Cordon-Guzman is a Guatemalan national facing felony charges in Trenton. Earlier this year, he was transferred to ICE custody and detained at the county correctional facility in Newark. According to published report, Guzman is charged with both third-degree burglary and simple assault. It’s unclear how he escaped from the jail.
“Make no mistake, ICE and our law enforcement partners will use every resource available to us to apprehend Cordon-Guzman,” said ERO Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris. “The men and women of ICE are committed to the arrest and removal of criminal aliens like Cordon-Guzman who pose a threat to public safety.”
Despite being under complete Democrat political control, Bergen, Hudson and Essex counties all have lucrative intergovernmental agreements with ICE to put up detainees in their respective jails for as much as $120 per day, per detainee.
ICE warns that citizens should not attempt to apprehen Cordon-Guzman themselves. Instead, they should contact either their local ICE office or call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.
