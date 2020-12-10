ICE hunts for fugitive who escaped from Essex County jail

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee is looking for an illegal alien who escaped from Essex County Correctional Facility (ECCF) on December 4th.

Luis Cordon-Guzman is a Guatemalan national facing felony charges in Trenton. Earlier this year, he was transferred to ICE custody and detained at the county correctional facility in Newark. According to published report, Guzman is charged with both third-degree burglary and simple assault. It’s unclear how he escaped from the jail.

