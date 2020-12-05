Conway says Biden is 2020’s likely winner, believes ‘nation will move forward’

TRENTON, N.J. – One of Donald Trump’s closest advisers and long-time vocal advocates is conceding that Joe Biden is likely to become president in January.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail,” Kellyanne Conway told The 19th in an interview published on Friday. “I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Conway did say that the president has a right to “exhaust all of his legal avenues.”

After initially backing Ted Cruz, Conway – a veteran New Jersey operative – became Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and served as one of his closest advisers throughout most the President’s time in the White House. She also served as his most visible advocate on cable news programs. Conway decided to step away from the reelection campaign and the West Wing around the time of the 2020 GOP convention as domestic turmoil spilled over onto social media.

President Trump continues to contest the 2020 election, and his legal team insists there is sufficient evidence of fraud in multiple swing states to reverse a Biden victory notwithstanding recent state results certifications. Meanwhile, the Electoral College is slated to meet and vote on December 14th.

