Murphy extends his own tyrannical COVID-19 powers for the 10th time

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy extended his own emergency powers for the 10th time on Monday citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While vaccines are beginning to arrive in New Jersey, the COVID-19 pandemic is still enveloping our state,” said Murphy in a statement. “As we continue to fight this public health crisis, we require the ability to utilize all resources necessary to keep New Jerseyans safe.”

–

He initially decalred a “Public Health Emergency” back on March 9, 2020 by way of his now infamous Executive Order No. 103. The emergency was previously extended on April 7th, May 6th, June 4th, July 2nd, August 1st, August 27th, September 25th, October 24th, and most recently again on November 21st.

Click here to check out Executive Order 210.

Republicans efforts to change the law – and force Murphy to seek legislative approval to extend his emergency powers – have been repeatedly shot down by the Democrat majority.

–