Murphy lectures young New Jerseyans: “you’re killing your parents and grandparents”

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s scaremonger-in-chief continued to ramp-up his doomsday rhetoric on Monday, telling “younger New Jerseyans” that they’re literally “killing your parents and grandparents” by failing to take COVID-19 seriously.

“You may be young and feel fine and not show a symptom, but you’re killing your parents and grandparents,” tweeted Murphy.

–

Here’s the tweet: