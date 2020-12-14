Murphy lectures young New Jerseyans: “you’re killing your parents and grandparents”

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s scaremonger-in-chief continued to ramp-up his doomsday rhetoric on Monday, telling “younger New Jerseyans” that they’re literally “killing your parents and grandparents” by failing to take COVID-19 seriously.
“You may be young and feel fine and not show a symptom, but you’re killing your parents and grandparents,” tweeted Murphy.
–
Here’s the tweet:
Younger folks: TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY.
The share of new infections continues to skew toward younger New Jerseyans, while the share of deaths continues to skew toward older ones.
You may be young and feel fine and not show a symptom, but you’re killing your parents and grandparents
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 14, 2020