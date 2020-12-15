Murphy says 78% are now not cooperating with his contact tracing army

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Murphy keeps hiring new contact tracers, but a growing percentage of New Jerseyans aren’t cooperating.

Murphy tweeted on Monday that the current non-cooperation rate is 78%, up from 74% a week ago.

“This is not a witch hunt,” said Murphy who, at the same time, has been cracking down on businesses accused of violating his executive orders. He didn’t appear to appreciate the irony.

➡️More than 3,300 contact tracers statewide 78% of people aren’t cooperating with our contact tracers. This is not a witch hunt. I implore you to work with our contact tracers. pic.twitter.com/U9cbaBX5QF — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 14, 2020

