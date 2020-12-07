N.J. certifies Biden-Harris as the Garden State’s 2020 victors

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s Board of State Canvassers met virtually on Monday and certified 14 electors for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California.

The meeting was conducted via Zoom.

–

Joe Biden’s official victory margin in the Garden State is 15.9-points representing over 700,000 votes. That’s larger than Biden’s victory margin in PA, GA, NV, AZ, MI, and WI combined.

President Trump’s path to prevent a Biden Administration continues to narrow. However, a pending suit before the U.S. Supreme Court concerning that Pennsylvania’s governor’s usurpation of legislative authority is being closely followed by legal experts.

D-Day is fast approaching; the Electoral College is scheduled to convene next Monday, December 14th to cast ballots and formally elect the next president. The Democrat ticket has now secured more than enough electors to prevail although the potential for “faithless” electors is always there. In 2016, one vote a piece was casted for Rand Paul, John Kasich, Bernie Sanders and “Spotted Eagle” and another 3 were cast for Colin Powell.

–