N.J. COVID-19 hospitalizations tracking the 2017 flu season

By Matt Rooney

Governor Murphy graphically spelled out “worse case scenarios” for the “second wave” of COVID-19 this week. It’s par for the course, but how are the hospitals really doing? For those of us who remember “flatten the curve” as the original goal?

Our favorite Twitter heroine Woke Zombie came to the rescue today with more much needed perspective.

Here you go:

#NJ #COVID19 Virus Monitoring update for Week 49. Only 2 new Flu cases added this week. That brings NJ to a total of 27, versus a total of 421 this time in 2017. A reduction of 94%. Testing is running double the rates of previous years nationwide. pic.twitter.com/89s9OXMVW8 — Woke Zombie (@foogatwo) December 10, 2020