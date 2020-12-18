N.J. now has America’s worst COVID-19 death AND unemployment rates

By Matt Rooney

_

Governor Phil Murphy is fond of telling us that “public health creates economic health.”

We can now ***officially*** confirm for you that he’s full of crap, folks. With actual, hard numbers.

–

Our friends over at Garden State Initiative (GSI) analyzed the latest data and pointed out on Friday that New Jersey now has America’s HIGHEST unemployment rate at 10.2% for November 2020; we’re 350,000 jobs below the pre-lockdown February peak.

New Jersey’s COVID-19 death rate is also the country’s worst at 204 per 100,000 people, higher than New York (183 per 100k) and far out ahead of our other regional neighbors.

Murphy is on the ballot for reelection next fall, Save Jerseyans.

He’s going to run on successfully leading New Jersey through COVID-19.

There is no data to back that up.

There is no “success” to report.

We’re in last place out of all 50 states in every measure that matters, and this post isn’t even touching upon the nearly 1/3 of small businesses which Murphy’s lockdown measures and awful policies have killed off since the beginning of the year.

Don’t let him get away this. The Media will try to help him. We can’t afford any more Murphy “successes.” We’re quickly running out of businesses and nursing home patients to save.

–