N.J. Assembly committee advances measure to make possession of “magic mushrooms” a mere disorderly offense

TRENTON, N.J. – So-called “magic mushrooms” are more commonly a Western U.S. phenomenon, but Trenton Democrats are working towards relaxing New Jersey’s anti-mushroom position as part of the larger drug decriminalization push.

On Monday, the New Jersey State Assembly Judiciary Committee voted 4-1 vote (with one GOP abstention) to reduce possession of psilocybin mushrooms (otherwise known as magic or psychedelic mushrooms, most commonly referred to only as “shrooms”) from a third degree crime to a less serious disorderly persons offense.

The hallucinogenic chemical in psilocybin can produce a number of reactions in users, most infamously hallucinations.

At the moment pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10, penalties for mushroom possession can be as stiff as 5 years in state prison and a $35,000 fine. Disorderly persons offenses carry up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Only one U.S. state (Oregon) has outright decriminalized possession.

The New Jersey magic mushroom change is expected to get the support of Governor Murphy since it’s reportedly part of a larger Trenton Democrat horse-trading effort to advance legislation to provide regulatory structure for the legal weed market.

New Jersey voters passed a constitutional amendment in November to legalize recreational marijuana.

