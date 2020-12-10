New Jersey joins 19 other states opposing Texas’ Supreme Court lawsuit

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey is joining 19 other states, D.C. and two territories in opposition to a Texas lawsuit challenging election procedures in four other states.

“The people have chosen. These baseless lawsuits and this misinformation campaign must end,” tweeted N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Thursday afternoon. “States took steps to ensure their elections could operate fairly, efficiently and safely in the midst of #COVID19 and I’m proud to stand up for those efforts, and our democracy, in court.”

Specifically, New Jersey is joining a motion asking SCOTUS to permit the opposing states to file an amicus brief opposing the Texas suit (which is joined by 17 other U.S. states).

Texas and its ally states are asking the justices to bar electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from voting at the Electoral College’s December 14th meeting at which time Joe Biden is expected to be formally elected president and Kamala Harris elected vice president.

Court watchers were expecting to find out whether the High Court would take the case as early as today or tomorrow. It’s unclear if today’s motion will change the timeline.

