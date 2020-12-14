New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney announces January resignation

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito announced on Monday that he would resign before the end of President Trump’s term.

“Serving as the United States Attorney has been the greatest professional honor of my lifetime. It’s a dream for any line AUSA to eventually lead the office that they love,” said Carpenito in a statement released by his office. “Over the past three years, we have been through a lot – the longest shutdown in government history, a global pandemic, and two tragic acts of violent extremism that led to the loss of precious lives. Through it all, we protected the great traditions of this office, the Department of Justice and the state that we all love and serve. For that, I am forever grateful.”

Carpenito’s tenure was relatively uneventful; his claim to fame aside from his current position was representing former Governor Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal before being appointed to serve as U.S. Attorney, a position which Christie himself occupied prior to resigning and running for governor.

President-elect Joe Biden will appoint Carpenito’s successor after he takes office next month.

