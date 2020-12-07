New Jersey’s Election 2020 turnout was 72%

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s turnout for the 2020 election was 72% of registered voters, just shy of the 73% turnout witnessed in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected America’s first black president.

Turnout was lowest in Essex County (62%), home to the City of Newark where Democrats win easily, and highest down in South Jersey’s Goucester County (79%), one of two New Jersey counties (the other was Morris) that Biden won in 2020 but Donald Trump carried in 2016.

While a decent turnout relative to recent state elections it still wasn’t close to a record state-wide. The modern record-setting year was 1960 (Nixon v. Kennedy) when 91% of ballots were cast. John F. Kennedy carried New Jersey that year by a razor-thin 0.8-points over the outgoing vice president: