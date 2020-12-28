Murphy brags about state’s delayed nursing home vaccine rollout

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy staged a Monday morning press conference at Old Bridge’s Roosevelt Care Center to commemorate the roll out of nursing home COVID-19 vaccinations.

Many saw Murphy’s visit as a jarring visual in light of his administration’s failure to follow best practices and protect long-term care facility residents throughout the pandemic. Nursing home positive cases were accelerating heading into Christmas after a paperwork screw up delayed LTC vaccinations by a full week.

Notwithstanding Monday’s self-aggrandizing rollout, it appears many of New Jersey’s most vulnerable will continue to wait for COVID-19 vaccination into the New Year:

There are approximately 360 nursing home facilities in New Jersey. The state has confirmed nearly 7,500 nursing home resident and staff deaths since the pandemic began.

Nearly half of New Jersey’s total COVID-19 deaths stem are nursing home cases; the Garden State currently has America’s worst overall coronavirus death rate.

