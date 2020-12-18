PRIMARY 2021: Steinhardt takes aim at Ciattarelli “and his State Street pals”

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Despite coming up short in the electoral college this fall, President Donald Trump undeniably succeeded in making “the Swamp” less popular than ever before among a broad spectrum of Americans. As New Jersey Republicans descend into their 2021 gubernatorial primary, candidates’ campaigns are already working to convince primary voters that the other camp’s guy is the true “swamp” creature.

On Friday, former NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt launched a tongue-in-cheek “Lobbyists for Ciattarelli” coalition and urged prospective supporters to help him “take back New Jersey from folks like Jack and his State Street pals.” It’s significant if for no other reason because it’s the first open and direct attack of the GOP primary cycle.

–

“All lobbyists seeking a career politician well-versed in corrupt practices, should look no further. Jack Ciattarelli is your guy,” said Steinhart. “The Trenton Swamp is bankrolling, housing, and staffing Jack’s campaign already. Heck, they’re even writing Jack’s policy agenda for him. The insiders and lobbyists know they can count on Jack to maintain the same status quo that’s resulted in New Jersey leading the nation in property taxes and the outmigration of jobs and people.”

Steinhardt’s campaign cited Ciattarelli’s close tactical relationship with Trenton heavyweight Dale Florio of Princeton Public Affairs Group (PPAG) profiled in an early 2020 story by New Jersey Globe.

The Globe story focused on a Murphy World attack accusing Ciattarelli, a former Assemblyman, of opposing a cigarette tax hike proposal because his ally Florio is a tobacco lobbyist.

Ciattarelli backers counter that the charge is ironic since Steinhardt is a name partner at Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli, Tipton & Taylor LLC, one of the state’s most politically-connected firms and home to Democrat powerbrokers including former Governor Jim Florio and Camden County Freeholder Lou Cappelli.