WASHINGTON, D.C. – Saturday is the one year anniversary of Congressman Jeff Van Drew sitting down with President Donald Trump at the White House and announcing defection from the Democrat Party.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel commemorated the occasion with a video.

“We used his experience to convince moderate and conservative voters to leave the Democrat Party after its embrace of socialism,” McDaniel explained, adding “not even a Kennedy” could derail his reelection bid.

