Rogers endorses Ciattarelli, vouches for his pro-Trump credentials

TRENTON, N.J. – One of New Jersey’s most vocal Trump activists is on Team Ciattarelli.
Rogers – who also makes semi-regular appearances on Fox Business – derives his influence with some Garden State Trump circles from his very early support of the president back at a time when few New Jersey Republicans with titles were willing to back the former New York real estate mogul and reality television star.
Today’s endorsement was obviously timed to coincide with NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt’s own primary campaign launch; Steinhardt is expected to paint Ciattarelli as insufficiently supportive of Trump. At one point in late 2015, Ciattarelli strongly criticized Trump in an interview, dismissing the future president as “a charlatan who is out of step with American values.” Rogers clearly hopes to help Ciattarelli blunt these anticipated attacks.
Rogers tipped his hand late last month when he authored an op-ed criticizing Steinhardt for working at a politically powerful firm populated by powerful Democrats.
