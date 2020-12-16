SCOTUS remands challenge to Governor Murphy mounted by N.J. priest and rabbi

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with an Essex County priest and a Catholic Ocean County Jewish rabbi over Governor Phil Murphy’s First Amendment violations.

“The application for injunctive relief, presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court, is treated as a petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment, and the petition is granted,” explained the unsigned order. “The October 2 order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit with instructions to remand to the District Court for further consideration in light of Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, 592 U. S. ___ (2020).”

–

The substantive case (which SCOTUS did not pass judgment upon) is a challenge to the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions for religious services attendance.

–