Steinhardt, Ciattarelli drop dueling lists of 100+ new endorsements

MT. HOLLY, N.J. – New Jersey’s Republican committee members are starting to line up behind one of two GOP contenders for the 2021 gubernatorial nomination. Still, there haven’t been any surprises. Not yet.

On Friday, the Burlington County GOP announced over 100 endorsements for Jack Ciattarelli; the campaign of his opponent Doug Steinhardt announced 100 of their own out of Warren County where Steinhardt serves as the county chairmen.

“I have watched Doug Steinhardt raise a family, build a business, serve as a small-town mayor and fight to make Warren County the most Republican territory in New Jersey, all right here in our backyard,” said Warren Sheriff James McDonald. “He is an honorable and impressive man and the best person to take on Phil Murphy. I am proud to call him a friend and I can’t wait to get to work on his campaign.”

“Phil Murphy’s attacks on small businesses and successful New Jerseyans drive residents out of the state every day,” said 8th District Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield. “We need to stop the bleeding and the first step is to get behind a candidate who can unseat Phil Murphy and bring a business perspective to the State House. I’m confident Jack Ciattarelli will lead that charge and I’m proud to support him.”

Here’s the list of Ciattarelli Burlco supporters:

Sean Earlen , Burlington County GOP Chairman

Bill Layton , Former Burlington County GOP Chairman

Glenn Paulsen , Former Burlington County GOP Chairman

Col. Mike Warner , Former Burlington County GOP Chairman

Linda Hughes , Burlington County GOP Vice Chair

Mike Locatell , Burlington County GOP Sergeant at Arms and Moorestown Councilman

Abby Bargar , Burlington County GOP Secretary & Pemberton Township GOP Chair

Jesse Estlow , Burlington County GOP Executive Director & Woodland GOP Chair

Victoria Napolitano , NJ GOP State Committeewoman, Moorestown Councilwoman & Former Mayor

Diane Allen , Former State Senator

Ryan Peters , Assemblyman

Jean Stanfield , Assemblywoman

Larry Chatzidakis , Former Assemblyman and Burlington County Freeholder

Gerry Nardello , Former Assemblywoman and Mount Laurel Mayor

Joe Donnelly, Former Burlington County Freeholder and Cinnaminson Mayor

Kate Gibbs , Former Burlington County Freeholder

Stacey Jordan , Former Burlington County Freeholder and Moorestown Mayor

Latham Tiver , Former Burlington County Freeholder and Southampton Committeeman

Steve Parrey , Burlington County Young Republicans Chairman

Helen Hazard , Bass River GOP Chair

Deb Buzby-Cope , Bass River Mayor

Bob Thibault , Beverly City GOP Chair

Vince Reilly , Bordentown City GOP Chair

Thomas Swan , Burlington City GOP Chair & Councilman

Velina Riggi , Burlington Township GOP Chair

Lido Panfilli , Chesterfield GOP Chair & Chesterfield Committeeman

Jeremy Leidtka , Chesterfield Mayor

Roger Hare , Cinnaminson GOP Chair

Kevin McGill, Cinnaminson Republican Club President

Ryan Horner , Cinnaminson Mayor

Albert Segrest , Cinnaminson Deputy Mayor

Paul Conda , Cinnaminson Committeeman

Stephanie Kravil , Cinnaminson Committeewoman

Ernie McGill , Cinnaminson Committeeman

Steve Jass , Delanco GOP Chair

John Browne , Delanco Committeeman

Kate Fitzpatrick , Delanco Committeewoman

Mike Piper , Delran GOP Chair

John Adams , Eastampton GOP Chair

George Nyikita , Edgewater Park GOP Chair

Michael Troso , Evesham GOP Chair

Jay Levenson , Evesham Republican Club President

Drew Wilson , Evesham Republican Club President-elect

Bob DiEnna , Evesham Councilman

Pat Benedetti , Florence GOP Chair

Paul Ostrander , Florence Councilman

Jerry Sandusky , Florence Councilman

David Woolston , Florence Councilman

Bruce MacLachlan , Hainesport Mayor

Leila Gilmore , Hainesport Deputy Mayor

Gerry Clauss , Hainesport Committeeman

Lew Jackson , Lumberton GOP Chair & Former Lumberton Mayor

Jim Dwyer , Lumberton Committeeman

Kristin Januseski , Former Lumberton Deputy Mayor

Janice DiGiuseppe , Mansfield GOP Chair & Mansfield Mayor

Michael Magee , Mansfield Deputy Mayor

Rudy Ocello , Mansfield Committeeman

Dave Moy , Maple Shade GOP Chair

Bruno DiStefano , Medford Lakes GOP Chair

Brandon Umba , Medford Township GOP Chair

Chuck Watson , Medford Mayor

Frank Czekay , Medford Deputy Mayor

Brad Denn , Medford Councilman

Lauren Kochan, Medford Councilwoman

Erik Rebstock, Medford Councilman

Vinny Napolitano , Moorestown GOP Chair

Jamie Boren , Moorestown Republican Club President

Chris Chiacchio , Former Moorestown Mayor

Manny Delgado , Former Moorestown Mayor

Phil Garwood , Former Moorestown Mayor

John Francescone , Mount Laurel GOP Chair

Linda Bobo , Mount Laurel Deputy Mayor

Irwin Edelson , Mount Laurel Committeeman

Dennis Riley , Former Mount Laurel Mayor

Dennis Roohr, New Hanover GOP Chair

Rick Koshak , New Hanover Deputy Mayor

Patrick Murphy , New Hanover Committeeman

Nicholas Pawlyzyn , New Hanover Committeeman

Ron DeBacke , North Hanover GOP Chair & North Hanover Mayor

Chris Doyle , North Hanover Committeeman

Dave Forsyth , North Hanover Committeeman

Michelle Arnold , Palmyra GOP Chair & Former Mayor

George Ward , Pemberton Borough GOP Chair

Kathi Ulrich , Pemberton Borough GOP Vice Chair

Mike Hart , Riverside GOP Chair

Lisa Threston , Riverton GOP Chair

Sean Gray , Shamong GOP Chair & Committeeman

Mike DiCroce , Shamong Mayor

Elizabeth Rossell , Southampton GOP Chair & Deputy Mayor

Mike Mikulski, Southampton Mayor

Bill Raftery , Southampton Committeeman

Christiana Bucs , Springfield GOP Chair

Bob Welsch , Springfield Republican Club President

Denis McDaniel , Springfield Mayor

Anthony Marinello , Springfield Deputy Mayor

Andy Eaton , Springfield Committeeman-Elect

John Hlubik , Springfield Committeeman

Pete Sobotka , Springfield Committeeman

Mark LeMire , Tabernacle GOP Chair

Nancy Burkley , Westampton GOP Chair

Bill DeGroff , Woodland Mayor

Derrick Daniels , Woodland Committeeman

Mark Herndon , Woodland Committeeman

And there’s the list of Warren Steinhardt backers:

Sheriff James McDonald

Freeholder-Elect and WCRC Treasurer Lori Ciesla

Freeholder and State Committeeman Jason Sarnoski

Freeholder Jim Kern

Freeholder and Franklin Municipal Chair Rick Gardner

Former Sheriff Sal Simonetti

State Committeewoman Mary Van Lieu

Warren County Republican Committee Vice-Chairwoman Nancy Brown

Former County Chairman and Former Speaker of the House Chuck Haytaian

Allamuchy Mayor Rick Lomonaco

Allamuchy Council Rosemary Tuohy

Allamuchy Council Jim Cotes

Allamuchy Council Manny Quinoa

Allamuchy Council Doug Ochwat

Allamuchy Municipal Chair Scott Churchill

Alpha Council Jennifer Gable

Alpha Council Pete Pettinelli

Alpha Council Todd Pantuso

Belvidere Mayor and Municipal Chair Joe Kennedy

Belvidere Councilwoman Kathy Miers

Belvidere Councilwoman Laurel Napolitano

Belvidere Councilman Glen Matlock

Belvidere Councilman Joseph Roth

Belvidere Councilman Don Mitchell

Belvidere Councilman Adam Zmigrodski

Belvidere Former Mayor Linda Stettler

Blairstown Mayor Steve Lance

Blairstown Mayor-Elect Walter Orcutt

Blairstown Township Committee Rob Moorhead

Blairstown Township Committee Debra Waldron

Blairstown Township Committee Steven Sikkes

Franklin Mayor Jeff DeAngelis

Franklin Township Committee-Elect Bonnie Butler

Frelinghuysen Former Mayor Dale Durling Sr

Greenwich Mayor Bob Barsony

Greenwich Deputy Mayor Paul Beam

Greenwich Township Committee-Elect Brian Bayor

Greenwich Township Committee Frank Marchetta

Greenwich Township Committee Brad Parrone

Greenwich Former Mayor William Spencer

Greenwich Municipal Chair Nicholas Braughton

Hackettstown Mayor Jerry DiMaio

Hackettstown Councilman Jim Lambo

Hackettstown Councilman Eric Tynan

Hackettstown Councilman Scott Sheldon

Hackettstown Councilman Jody Becker

Hackettstown Councilman Leonard Kunz

Hackettstown Councilman Matthew Engelau

Hackettstown Former Mayor Maria DiGiovanni

Hardwick Councilman Jim Perry

Hardwick Municipal Chair Judith Butcher

Harmony Mayor and Municipal Chair Brian Tipton

Harmony Township Committee Rich Cornely

Harmony Township Committee Diane Yamrock

Hope Township Committee Terry Urfer

Hope Township Committee John Kruk

Independence Mayor Bob Giordano

Knowlton Mayor Adele Starrs

Knowlton Deputy Mayor Debra Shipps

Knowlton Municipal Chair William Clifford

Liberty Mayor John Inscho

Liberty Township Committee-Elect Wayne Spangenberg

Liberty Township Committee Micheal Beyer

Liberty Township Committee Peter Karcher

Liberty Township Committee David Rogers

Liberty Township Committee Dan Grover

Liberty Municipal Chair and WCRC Secretary Jodee Inscho

Lopatcong Mayor and Municipal Chair Jim Mengucci

Lopatcong Councilman Joe Pryor

Lopatcong Councilman Lou Belcaro

Lopatcong Councilman Bill Wright

Lopatcong Councilman Jim Palito

Lopatcong Former Councilwoman Yvonne Reitemeyer

Mansfield Mayor Joe Watters

Mansfield Deputy Mayor Ron Hayes

Mansfield Township Committee Glenn McGuinness

Mansfield Township Committee Joe Farino

Mansfield Township Committee Desiree Mora Dillon

Oxford Mayor Bob Nyland

Oxford Deputy Mayor Gerald Norton

Oxford Township Committee Georgette Miller

Oxford Municipal Chair Angelo Accetturo

Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni

Phillipsburg Council Randy Piazza

Phillipsburg Council Harry Wyant

Phillipsburg Council Frank McVey

Phillipsburg Council Bobby Fulper

Phillipsburg Former Mayor & Current County Committee Gloria Decker

Pohatcong Mayor Dave Slack

Pohatcong Council Kevil Melvin

Washington Borough Mayor Dave Higgins

Washington Borough Council Keith Norris

Washington Borough Council Louann Cox

Washington Borough Municipal Chairman Dale Parichuk

Washington Borough Former Councilman Robert Torres

Washington Township Mayor Robert Klingel

Washington Township Deputy Mayor Mark Rossi

Washington Township Committee Ralph Fiore

Washington Township Committee-Elect Michael Kovacs

Washington Township Committee George Willan

White Township Mayor Jeff Herb

White Township Deputy Mayor and Municipal Chair Sam Race

White Township Committee-Elect Anne Skoog

