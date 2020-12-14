TAG TEAM: Christie trashes Trump, Murphy warns of “hell” weeks on ABC’s ‘This Week’

TRENTON, N.J. – They didn’t appear in the same segment, but both former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and the current incumbent Phil Murphy appeared on Sunday’s ABC ‘This Week’ program and, yeah, were just complete bundles of sunshine, light and holiday joy, Save Jerseyans!

Christie’s contribution was a thorough trashing of both President Donald Trump (for criticizing Republican governors) and the Republican president’s legal challenges to the November election.

“Well, listen, the legal theory put forward by his legal team and by the president is an absurdity,” Christie, who is considered to be keeping his options open for 2024, told host Martha Raddatz. “And the reason why the Supreme Court didn’t take it is because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state’s right to run the election as they see fit. And, also, there’s no evidence. As we have — as I have been saying since election night, show us the evidence. And what’s gotten even worse, though, Martha, I think, is the attacks by the president on good, hardworking, decent Republican governors.”

“And you have seen his attitude towards these folks change. And let’s think about why,” Christie continued. “Back in September, he said about Doug Ducey, Doug is tough, Doug is strong, Doug is a good governor, the Arizona governor. He said about Brian Kemp back in the summer that Brian is a capable man, he knows what he’s doing, and he’s done a very good job as governor. Now, after the election is over, and he lost Arizona and Georgia, he says they’re RINOs that are working harder against him. He’s calling them corrupt, and also telling people things that aren’t true.”

Christie added that, in his opinion, “the fundamental challenge for Republicans is to move on. Move on.”

It’s easy to forget that, just a few short weeks ago, Christie was helping Donald Trump prepare for the first president debate…

Then Murphy joined the program to discuss the imminent administration of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He made sure to engage in plenty of fearmongering given the opportunity.

“[F]or all the good news, the light at the end of the tunnel, and the vaccine exemplifies that as much as anything, the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear,” warned Murphy. “So we’re begging people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down, even when you’re in private settings. You know, we think somewhere between 60 to 80 percent of our transmission is in private settings right now.”

Raddatz never asked (because she’s not a real journalist, so she probably doesn’t know) that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Jersey are presently tracking the 2017 severe flu season.