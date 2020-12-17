Trenton Democrats should prioritize parents and kids, not S-2781 | Testa

By Mike Testa

As a father of young children, I have serious concerns when politicians insist on infringing upon parental rights to impose a particular belief system into our curriculum, which is exactly what S-2781 would do.

Our schools and teachers already have too many mandates that distract them from their core mission of teaching the fundamental skills in math, science, languages, and history that our young students will need to be successful throughout their lives.

It would be awfully nice if New Jersey Public Schools had courses that taught civics, the constitution, and the role of government.

I know, big dreams.

I raised concerns recently that the New Jersey Department of Education under Governor Murphy’s leadership has failed many children with special needs and disabilities who are not receiving the support they require during the pandemic to maximize their potential as students.

If Democrats in the Legislature and Governor Murphy want to have a positive impact on education, they should join our efforts to ensure that at-risk students aren’t left behind in this challenging environment.

MICHAEL TESTA serves New Jersey’s 1st Legislative District – all of Cape May County and parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties – in the State Senate.