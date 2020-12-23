Trump hints he might veto disgraceful COVID “stimulus” package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump turned Washington on its head on Tuesday evening by dropping an evening Twitter video in which he implies – but stopped short of saying – that he was considering vetoing the federal stimulus package. In his just over 4 minute video, the president criticized the legislation and particularly the large handouts to foreign countries contained in the bill.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” said Trump speaking from the White House.

The Dow Jones futures fell following the president’s remarks.

