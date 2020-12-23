Trump vetoes defense spending bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has made good on his threat to veto the 4,517-page, $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions,” Trump wrote on Wednesday in his explanatory statement to Congress.

Congress is expected to convene early next week to override the veto.