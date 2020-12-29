Updated 2020 rankings for New Jersey’s county GOP Facebook pages

By Matt Rooney

With roughly half of Americans using social media as their primary news source and approximately 50% of that group relying primarily on Facebook, Save Jerseyans, I decided to take a look last December at the size of the GOP Facebook presence in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Clearly the pandemic is only helping to accelerate a trend that was already well underway before working from home became the new American norm.

Needless to say the originaly 2019 post got some attention! Positive and yeah, sure, negative, too. It’s touchy subject but one which needed to be broached.

Since then, it’s clear that a few organizations are applying effort to expanding and improving their Facebook imprints. Most are continuing to tread water.

Three counties maintained the same position. Eight others improved their rank and ten fell.

The single biggest raw improvement goes to Camden with 6,140 more likes over the past 12 months (kudos to my native county!). The smallest gain goes to Hudson County with just 7 new likes over the past year. What’s going up there, guys? Yikes.

Here’s the list: