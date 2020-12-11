Van Drew, Smith weren’t among the 106 House Republicans who endorsed a pro-Texas lawsuit brief

By Matt Rooney

106 of the current 196 U.S. House Republicans have signed onto a brief backing Texas’ Supreme Court election lawsuit. Among the 90 who abstained: New Jersey’s two remaining Republican congressmen, Chris Smith (NJ-04) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02).

Smith – one of the U.S. Congress’s longest serving members – is considered one of the caucus’s more moderate members. Van Drew has been more vocally pro-Trump, even pledging his “undying” support to President Trump’s agenda after initially deciding to switch parties last December.

“This brief amicus curiae presents the concern of amici as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” the brief’s authors explained.

Still, some Republicans have pushed back arguing that the Texas suit is an afront to federalism insofar as it attempts to dictate to states how to conduct their own elections.

Smith was reelected in November with nearly 60% of the vote while Van Drew won a 6-point victory over Amy Kennedy (an in law, not a Kennedy by birth) despite being decisively outspent.

