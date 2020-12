WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey’s two Republican congressman diverged over the Democrat-controlled House’s Monday vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the $740.5 billion defense spending bill.

The final roll call vote was 322 to 87 to override the veto; Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) was one of the 66 GOP members to oppose the override, while Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) voted with the majority which included 108 other Republicans.