VIDEO: Doug Steinhardt’s sit-down with Save Jersey

By Matt Rooney

Doug Steinhardt is officially running for governor, Save Jerseyans, which means we’re likely to see a potentially contentious gubernatorial primary battle over the next several months. Who is the soon-to-be-former NJGOP chairman?

I sat down with Doug back in early March at the annual NJGOP Atlantic City summit shortly before COVID-19 put an end to large gatherings; I was joined by my friend Art Gallagher (of More Monmouth Musings) and Doug’s daughter, Tia. We had a 13+ minute conversation which might give you some initial insight into one of the leading contenders to challenge Phil Murphy in a little under a year from now.

Check it out: