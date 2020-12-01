VIDEO: Steinhardt blasts Murphy, McKinsey on Fox News

TRENTON, N.J. – NJGOP Chairman and likely 2021 gubernatorial candidate Doug Steinhardt joined ‘Fox and Friends First’ on Tuesday morning to demand that Governor Murphy drop the controversial consulting firm McKinsey.

McKinsey – which the state of New Jersey is relying upon for much of its COVID-19 messaging at a cost of $5.5 million – came under fire in late November when it came to light that it advised pharma giant Purdue to hand out rebates for opioid overdoses. Purdue recently pleaded guilty to three criminal charges related to its role in the opioid epidemic.



“Phil Murphy has been papering over his failed COVID response with a professionally backed effort by the same people promoting opioid sales,” said NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt in a statement on Monday preceding his TV appearance. “Murphy needs to drop these bad actors immediately and just as importantly come clean with the people of New Jersey. What are the straight facts on his plan to deal with the second wave of COVID? Families, small business owners and our most vulnerable population in nursing homes cannot afford another failed effort by this Administration.”

