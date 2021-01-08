74 N.J. State Troopers are guarding the U.S. Capitol; 500 National Guard members have been authorized

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A detachment of 74 members of the New Jersey State Police

“At the request of DC officials, I am deploying the [New Jersey State Police] to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy. We are prepared to deploy the [New Jersey National Guard] upon request,” Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Murphy tweeted that he’d authorized 500 National Guardsman to head to D.C. for the inaugural and intervening period; New York has authorized 1,000.

A 7-foot fence is also being erected around the U.S. Capitol Building.

