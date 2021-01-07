Biden tries to “heal” America by accusing the Capitol’s defenders of racism?

By Matt Rooney

_

I, like most of you, Save Jerseyans, was ready to throw up after watching yesterday’s events on Capitol Hill.

The latest public response from our President-elect (yes, he’s the president-elect) was to accuse the men and women who defended our Capitol Building of racism:

–

Biden: “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/TfWa25VzEt — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

“No one can tell me, that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently,” said Biden, “than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable.”

We heard the same irresponsible nonsense echoed by the NJEA today, too.

More than 50 police officers were injured on Wednesday defending our federal legislative complex from domestic terror.

Donald Trump’s bruised ego is out-of-control. He’s been a tremendous disappointment in recent weeks regardless of whether you believe in the Kraken, think the Kraken is nuts, or fall somewhere in between. He’ll have to live with what happened yesterday. It’s part of his legacy now.

My expectations for his successor are already in the basement.

This is, after all, the guy who once told black supporters that Republicans want to put them “back in chains.” Joe Biden is clearly an unchanged man. The dangerous, deceitful rhetoric didn’t start with Trump over the past couple of months. It’s been going on for years. It’s still going on.

ENOUGH.

Disgusted. Absolutely disgusted by them all. I’ve got nothing else to say about it today. Argue with me or call me names if you want but don’t expect a response. This garbage speaks for itself.

—