If black lives truly matter to you? Then you belong in the pro-life movement. | Rooney

It’s no coincidence that black Democrats are less pro-abortion than non-black Democrats, Save Jerseyans. It’s estimated that more than one-third of United States abortions are obtained by black women. That’s staggering when you consider that black Americans constitute only about 13% of the overall U.S. population. Yet curiously, whenever the demagogues of the Left lecture their countrymen over “racial disparities” both real and invented, this human tragedy is never what they want to talk about.

Have you ever wondered why?

Yes, Planned Parenthood is rich and mighty and politically potent. A Democrat bucking this super powerful hard-Left interest group would be akin to a Republican coming out in favor of higher taxes. It’d be perceived as political suicide.

The current Democrat coalition is also dominated by white, relatively affluent suburbanites who (1) care about black people in the abstract sense when there’s a virtue-signaling opportunity, and (2) who developed a religious fervor for abortion and “family planning” services in their college years.

Oh, and Planned Parenthood’s patron saint happened to be a racist eugenicist. Makes for awkward conversation!

But there’s also this, folks, and it’s an angle which doesn’t get enough attention:

Talking about black abortions would require talking about the condition in which black citizens in blue cities find themselves.

This website and plenty of others have written time and again about the causal link between Democrat urban policy and trans-generational black poverty. Big government has hollowed-out black communities. Jobs are scarce. Crime is rampant. The highly-funded government schools suck. Dads aren’t home with their families. Economic stagnation persists. The end result? According to one study, 70% of all black pregnancies are unintended. That’s compared to 57% for Hispanic women and 42% for white women.

Many of these black mothers-to-be aren’t choosing abortion strictly as birth control (as is very often the case for their more privileged contemporaries). It’s an altogether more desperate set of circumstances.

Do you see it yet? The liberal elites preach abortion as a macabre sacrament of gender independence. Kill your child and sex with a man can never again lead to your socio-economic subjugation. How’s that working out in Philadelphia? Chicago? Atlanta? LA? St. Louis? Minneapolis? Kermit Gosnell’s victim’s?

Our country spent the better part of 2020 debating George Floyd, his death, his killer, his background, and his personal decisions. What about the millions of George Floyds who never got a chance to make decisions? To live? To choose?

Keep all of this in mind as today’s (mostly) virtual March for Life gets underway in Washington, D.C. If you agree in principle that black lives matter? Then you need to accept that the current scope of our national debate is badly missing the mark in failing to discuss this unaddressed genocide incubated by decades of failed Leftist policies and paternalistic racism.

