New Census Bureau estimate: N.J., 15 other states posted population losses

TRENTON, N.J. – We may be waiting awhile for final numbers from the recently concluded decennial national census, but the latest Census Bureau estimates (not based on the recent census’s data) aren’t good news for New Jersey’s future.

The Pew Charitable Trusts broke it down:

“The nation grew only about 7% between 2010 and 2020, similar to the previous historic low between 1930 and 1940, according to new Census Bureau estimates, which do not reflect the 2020 census counts. The agency will release the final 2020 census tally in March. California, Massachusetts and Ohio had been growing throughout the past decade until last year, while Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania began slides in 2019. Longer-term losses continued for Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.”

New Jersey is estimated to have lost 0.10% of its population (almost 8,900 net residents) between mid-2019 and mid-2020.

In 2020 alone, a separate analysis found 70% of New Jersey’s 2020 moves were outbound as opposed to inbound.

New Jersey’s recent losses notwithstanding, the Garden State is not expected to be one of the 10 states projected to lose congressional representation beginning in January 2023.

