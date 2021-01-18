Chris Smith takes an indefinite break from Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Chris Smith (R, NJ-04), one of the House’s longest serving members, suspeded his own Twitter account at the end of last week citing the platform’s divisive role in American politics.

“Divisive and hate-filled tweets have become far too frequent and impede the healing so needed today,” Smith’s office explained in a statement first reported by New Jersey Globe. “Congressman Smith continues to receive phone calls and emails from thousands of constituents freely expressing their opinions. His website and Instagram continue to provide the congressman’s most recent statements on votes and legislation.”f

–

Smith’s account could be reactivited if he chose to do so.

Both of his Facebook accounts – his political one and his official Congressional one – are still live, though the official one is updated very infrequently.

The Congressman is now in his 21st term in Congress having entered the U.S. House for the first time back in January 1981 after winning on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 slate.