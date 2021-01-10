Christie tells ABC he’d vote to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Christie completed his political break with President Donald Trump on Sunday’s This Week program by announcing his support for impeachment.

The former governor – who helped the Republican President with his Election 2020 debate prep – said Trump had committed an impeachable offense which led to last week’s Capitol Hill riot.

“If inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t really know what is,” said Christie.

