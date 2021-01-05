Did Sherrill and Malinowski just cancel themselves?

By Matt Rooney

New Jersey Democrat Congressmen Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) and Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11) just voted for that woke House rules package you’ve heard so much about, Save Jerseyans. So-called “gendered” words including “mother,” “father,” “man” and “son” were replaced in the document with ridiculous alternatives. For example, the Office of the Whistleblower Ombudsman became the “Office of the Whistleblower Ombuds.”

Mentally ill? You bet. And it’s also yet another example of our congressional delegation’s hypocrisy.

h/t to the NRCC for blasting out these screenshots of Malinowski’s and Sherrill’s respective Twitter bios:

Where are their pronouns??

There’s nothing sincere about these people, folks. Nothing.

Frauds… through and through!

