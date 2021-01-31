Fed up parents rally in Old Bridge for a return to in-person instruction

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. – New Jersey parents are ready for a return to normal.

On Satuday, approximately 75 parents peacefully protested outside of the offices of the Old Bridge Education Association. Old Bridge schools are currently fully remote until at least February 16th. Old Bridge Councilman Mark Razzoli (who is challenging Republican incumbent state Senator Sam Thompson, also of Old Bridge, in this year’s LD12th district primary) was one of the rally’s participants alongside Mayor Owen Henry, Councilman Erik DePalma, and Councilwoman Anita Greenberg-Belli.

–

Governor Murphy bowed to NJEA pressure last year and declined to force schools to return to in-person instruction. The union’s position flying in the face of science; the CDC has concluded that in-person instruction is safe and there’s little to no evidence that schools kids are significant transitters of COVID-19.

Notwithstanding the science, mounting evidence of long-term damage to children deprived of in-person instruction, and gorwing parental frustration, most Republicans at the state level have remained conspicuously silent on the subject of ending all-remote learning.

–