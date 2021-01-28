FLAGGING PANDEMIC? Half of today’s “new” N.J. COVID cases are over one week old

By Matt Rooney

3,950 “new” COVID-19 cases were reported by New Jersey on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans, but our friend the Woke Zombie broke down the data and found… drum roll, please…

50% of the cases are over seven days old!

Only 50% of cases with an IO in the past 7 days is a new record:

#NJ #COVID19 Harvest. Dump. Delete. Once again, today's data set is a complete trainwreck. Deleted 49 cases from 1/22, after just adding them. Had no problem calling them new a few days ago. No mention they deleted them today. Lowest 0-7 day % ever, only 50% of cases from 0-7day pic.twitter.com/wG4NfR3Z2i — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) January 27, 2021

We’re (still) not seeing evidence of the surge predicted by Judy.

The common consensus is that the coronavirus is most contagious in the first five days after the onset of symptoms. That means most of today’s “new” cases are no longer infectious. So what’s the point?

We’ve been saying it for months, folks, and it’s more true now than ever:

The Murphy Administration’s reliance on raw cases as an excuse to keep us locked down is a fraud perpetrated on the people of New Jersey.

