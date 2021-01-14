Frank Luna spotted while deployed with the N.J. National Guard in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey politicos perusing the National Guard’s D.C. deployment photos will notice a familiar face: the Jersey Shore’s own Frank Luna, the former GOP operative and JCP&L external affairs consultant who also happens to be an infantryman.

Previously district chief of staff for ex-Congressman Tom MacArthur, Luna is part of a 500-man deployment from the Garden State helping keep order in-and-around Capitol Hill through next week’s inauguration of Joe Biden. New Jersey and other states authorized reinforcements after last week’s riot. Tensions remain high across the nation particularly in the law enforcement and security communities amid fears of domestic terrorism and armed demonstrations.

–

Luna is the masked soldier on the left: