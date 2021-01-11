GOP State Senators Brown, O’Scanlon back resolution calling for Trump’s removal from office or impeachment

TRENTON, N.J. – Democrats posted a last-minute resolution in both chambers on Monday condemning President Donald Trump and calling for him to be removed from office – or at least impeached – for his alleged role in inciting last week’s Capitol Hill riot.

“This House strongly urges that President Donald J. Trump resign from office, be removed from office for being unfit to serve as President pursuant to the 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution, or be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors pursuant to Article 1 of the United States Constitution,” read the language of the resolution.

Two GOP Senators – Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) and Chris Brown (R-2) – voted in favor of the resolution. No Assembly Republicans voted yes.

Most Republicans in both the Assembly and State Senate abstained or didn’t vote.

Five GOP Senators voted no: Mike Doherty, Robert Singer, Joe Pennacchio, Mike Testa, and Jim Holzapfel.

Eight GOP Assemblymen voted no: Brian Bergen, Ned Thomson, John Catalano, Bob Auth, Antwan McClellan, Erik Simonsen, Sean Kean and Greg McGuckin.

