Harkening back to his 2017 campaign, Ciattarelli announces new “Contract with New Jersey Republicans”

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – On Tuesday, NJGOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli announced a five-point “Contract with New Jersey Republicans” which the former Somerset Assemblyman says is a roadmap to making New Jersey Republicans electorally competitive.

The Ciattarelli campaign inferred that the contract’s principles create a strong contrast to their prime primary opponent, Doug Steinhardt.

“Doug Steinhardt’s tenure as NJGOP Chairman was an embarrassing failure,” said Ciattarelli Campaign Manager Eric Arpert in a statement accompanying the release. “New Jersey Republicans lost 21 of a possible 24 congressional races; lost previously red counties and municipalities all over the state; watched Democratic voter registration outpace Republican registration better than 2-to-1; and allowed President Trump to lose 53 New Jersey towns in 2020 that he had won in 2016, prior to Steinhardt being the Chair.”

Point/promise #1 might be the most important for some primary voters; Ciattarelli gives a definition of what he would like to see become the GOP’s brand by pledging to fight to “lower taxes, cut spending, reduce debt, create jobs, provide educational choice, make healthcare more affordable, and protect individual freedoms, while expanding our party to reflect the diversity of our state.”

Ciattarelli ran on a similar five-point “contract” in 2017; he ultimately lost that year’s primary battle to Kim Guadagno who, as you are all painfully aware, went on to lose to Phil Murphy in the general. His original contract was oriented around being present, a not-so-subtle contrast to then-Governor Christie’s absence as a hands-on party leader.

Here it is:

1. ESTABLISH A NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN BRAND that offers concrete solutions to lower taxes, cut spending, reduce debt, create jobs, provide educational choice, make healthcare more affordable, and protect individual freedoms, while expanding our party to reflect the diversity of our state. Under my leadership, we will proudly be the Party of Lincoln in every way and compete for every vote. 2. APPOINT A DYNAMIC STATE CHAIRPERSON who, along with an experienced political staff, is solely focused on working hand-in-hand with local, county and legislative party leaders and grassroots activists to strengthen our party, build an effective volunteer corps, recruit high-quality candidates and run professional, winning campaigns. 3. IMPLEMENT A ROBUST AND EFFECTIVE NJGOP FUNDRAISING STRATEGY and restructure the New Jersey Republican State Committee to ensure that monies raised are earmarked for electing Republicans at all levels. That includes committing to helping each county organization raise money annually with the goal of bolstering Republican organizations, building party infrastructure and winning general elections. 4. BRING PARTY AND ELECTED LEADERSHIP TOGETHER WITH CONSERVATIVE GRASSROOTS ACTIVISTS and organizations to find common ground and develop messaging that enables us to win governing majorities at the local, county and state levels. We do not need to agree on every issue or tactic, but all voices deserve to be respected and at the table. 5. WORK IN CLOSE COLLABORATION with the most knowledgeable parties to effectively draw legislative and congressional maps that provide an opportunity for Republicans to compete for and win majorities in both houses of the State Legislature and achieve more partisan balance in our congressional delegation.

