Ciattarelli: With Trump gone, Murphy’s “excuses of the past four years are no longer available”

TRENTON, N.J. – Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli seized upon Inauguration Day to remind Phil Murphy – who was in D.C. for the muted festivities – that the reality of President Biden means he can no longer get away with running on President Trump.

“I want to congratulate President Joe Biden on his inauguration and Vice-President Kamala Harris on her historic swearing-in today,” said Ciattarelli in a Wednesday statement. “While there will be things we differ on over the next four years, I am confident we can find common ground on issues of great importance to New Jersey. First and foremost, it is time New Jersey taxpayers get a fair return on the tax dollars they send to Washington – a problem that has persisted for decades under previous Democratic and Republican Administrations. That means restoring the SALT deduction, funding the Gateway Project, upholding current prohibitions on offshore drilling, and building a new, expanded veterans’ clinic in South Jersey.”

“With the excuses of the past four years no longer available, I call on Governor Murphy, the new Democratic Administration and Democrat-controlled Congress to deliver for New Jersey,” Ciattarelli added.

Murphy has been a reliable Trump critic throughout most of his first term in office though the Democrat Governor and now-former Republican president enjoyed a fleeting bromance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy’s own 2017 campaign relied heavily on anti-Trump and anti-Chris Christie themes.

