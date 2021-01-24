Biden’s big COVID-19 plan finally revealed: nothing. | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

Of all the lies told during the 2020 election cycle, Save Jerseyans, the biggest by far was the assertion that candidate Joe Biden had a grand, game-changing, country-saving “plan” (or at least a strategy distinct from that of the current administration) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flash forward a few months. Now have Biden on record admitting that it was all a ruse…

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

On Friday, Biden told the press that “[t]here is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.“

Joe Biden allegedly had a plan when he wanted your vote. He said so. Over, and over, and over again, and the contrast between this promise of a plan – and Trump’s perceived failure to aggressively tackle the pandemic – are arguably the primary reasons Trump lost the election. Now that he’s in the White House?

Yeah. About that…

The substance of Biden’s initial coronavirus-related initiatives – which include a mask mandate that Biden himself immediately violated – are a complete disaster; the editors of National Review did a great job breaking it all down last Monday:

“The proposal gives a nod to public health — with $20 billion allocated to vaccine distribution, $50 billion to testing, and $40 billion to medical supplies and emergency-response teams — but fails to address the most pressing hurdles to COVID-19 immunity. Vaccines sit unused not for lack of funding but thanks to burdensome rules determining which patients can receive shots and which doctors can administer them. Additional spending to speed up vaccine distribution is welcome, but its effects will be muted if bureaucratic hurdles remain in place.”

If you’re getting the sense that Biden’s efforts are window dressing? Congrats. You’re seeing this thing for what it is.

Here’s the brutal truth, folks:

Joe Biden’s plan is no plan. He’s going to wait for warmer weather and the vaccines (the historic success of which is attributable in large part to former President Trump) to do the job for him. There’s a reason why Team Biden announced it would drop the name “Operative Warp Speed” before Biden even took the oath of office. Part of the Biden Administration’s “non-plan” is to blame Trump, but the 46th president can’t make a scapegoat out of the 45th president WHILE simultaneously watching the vaccine miracle he engineered succeed. The miracle you’ll recall that Democrats and the Media insisted was impossible.

Your new commander-in-chief cheated in law school and has been making crap up ever since. Why you thought he’d be any different in the big chair defies explanation.

You’ve been scammed, America. Not for the first time. Probably not for the last time.

Pick stupid presidents? Get stupid results.

