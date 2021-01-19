There’s no indication (at least not yet) of Judy’s predicted hospital surge

TRENTON, N.J. – There’s no sign as of yet of a COVID-19 surge predicted by the woman who needs an introduction (Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli), Save Jerseyans.

“We are preparing for the predictive surge that may start as early as next week into the middle of February,” Persichilli opined at last Wednesday’s regular COVID-19 briefing. Undaunted by killing off 1/3 of the state’s small businesses in 2020, the Murphy Administration is threatening new restrictions if we hit 5,000 hospitalizations (we were at the 8,000 mark at one point back in the spring).

As of now we’re nowhere close.

On Monday, the state reported 3,511 “new” cases and 3,432 total hospitalizations. That hospitalization number is actually a 6-week low. Across the United States, we saw roughly half of the “new” cases on Sunday that were reported a week-and-a-half ago on January 8th. Deaths have also leveled off and hospitalizations are trending downward.

The calm before the storm? Maybe, and Judy did give herself a few week window for the worst to happen, but it’s hard to share the Commissioner’s grim attitude towards the future when better than five new vaccinations were reported today (17,596) for every one “new” case.

Will the virus follow its own course? Or the wishes and whims of Team Murphy?

Stay tuned.

