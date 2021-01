By Matt Rooney

I had an opportunity to chat with Doug Steinhardt on Wednesday evening, Save Jerseyans, and it’s certainly not the chat I expected we’d have with him at this point in the cycle. He abruptly left the race for governor on Monday and in so doing upended the GOP nomination battle.

We talked about the obvious (his departure), Phil Murphy’s electoral vulnerability, Jack Ciattarelli, Donald Trump and the Republican path forward in 2021…

Listen:

