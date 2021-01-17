LISTEN: Rooney talks impeachment, Christie, Van Drew and defeating Murphy on 990 The Answer

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Another busy news cycle leading into inauguration week brought New Jersey politics back into the forefront of the national discussion. Former Governor Christie backed impeachment this time around. Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) is once again a leading voice against impeachment. Against this backdrop, Election 2021 is beginning to come into full focus.

On Friday, Save Jersey Founder and Blogger-in-Chief Matt Rooney joined Chris Stigall on Philadelphia’s 990 AM The Answer to break it all down…

–

LISTEN:

–