RSVP NOW: Rooney to discuss the GOP’s future with the Morris YRs this Thursday on Zoom

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Joe Biden will become America’s 46th president on Wednesday, an event that marks both the beginning of a new era for the country and also a Republican Party undergoing a still-unresolved identity crisis that began before Donald Trump initially entered the White House.

One day later (on Thuraday, 1/21), Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney will talk to the Morris County Young Republicans about the direction of the GOP in a post-Trump environment.

–

Participation in online via Zoom, free, and open to everyone.

You can RSVP to MorrisYR@gmail.com; you’ll then receive a link to join the Zoom event prior to the meeting starting.

Click here to learn more about Matt and the history of SaveJersey.com.

–