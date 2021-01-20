Murphy extends his own emergency powers for the 11th time

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 215 on inauguration eve, renewing his own emergency powers for a historic 11th time.

Murphy’s Public Health Emergency was originally declared back on March 9, 2020. The Emergency Health Powers Act provides that the governor – without the legislature – can renew the declaration and his tyrannical powers that go along with every 30 days.

“As we continue to work expeditiously to distribute vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing,”said Murphy. “Continued access to necessary resources is important and critical as cases have continued to climb in New Jersey and across our nation.”

You can read the full order here.

