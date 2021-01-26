Murphy’s minority vaccine rates don’t look “fairer” or “stronger”

By Matt Rooney

I’ve previously pointed out to you that New Jersey is doing a TERRIBLE job vaccinating urban counties despite Phil Murphy’s promise of a “fairer” and “stronger” COVID-19 response, Save Jerseyans. The Governor talks a big game about the purported inequities exposed by the virus; I’ve seen little evidence to date that he’s done anything useful as a result of these revelations.

Here’s more evidence on the vaccine front.

Check out the disparity between who is being vaccinated and each racial/ethnic group’s representation as a percentage of our state’s population:

N.J. Covid Portal (click here)

Asian -> 6.0%

Black -> 3.0%

Hispanic/Latino -> 5.0%

White -> 48.0%

Census Estimate (as of July 2019) (click here)

Asian -> 10.0%

Black or African American -> 15.1%

Hispanic/Latino -> 20.9%

White -> 71.9%

A full 20% of those vaccinated are in the “unknown” category, but if you assume they follow the same pattern as the other vaccinations, New Jersey is still falling short of Murphy’s state goal.

Now, don’t misunderstand me: I’m not a critical race theory zealot. Not even close. I think vaccination priority should be based upon objective risk criteria (e.g. age). I’m simply commenting on what Phil says are HIS priorities and whether he’s close to the mark with his execution. He’s not even close.

