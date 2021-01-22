N.J. hospitalizations drop, cases may be trending downward

TRENTON, N.J. – COVID-19 hospitalizations cases were headed in the right direction in New Jersey on Thursday despite recent dire predictions from the Murphy Administration.

The state reported over 4,000 “new” positive tests but 35% were cases with an illness onset older than seven days. Overall, cases appear to have leveled out aftern an immediate post-holiday spike. “Back to overreporting on the downslope, again,” observed Twitter’s Woke Zombie who is a leading critic of the state’s COVID-19 reporting.

Meanwhile, most critically, hospitalizations dropped to the lowest level since early December, a trend which appears to be reflected in the overall national numbers:

1/21 NJ covid data…#better Vax: 455965 ⬆️34668

1s: 398862 2s: 56821

PCR cases: 4095 ⬇️487

PCR tests: N/A

Antigen cases: 1184 ⬇️60

Deaths: 98 ⬇️24

*Hosps: 3395 ⬇️152

*Hosp deaths 24hrs: 50 ⬆️5

ICU: 626 ⬇️9

Vents: 427 ⬇️5

Rt: 1.07 ⬇️.01 *PUIs incl Hosps lowest since 12/7. — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) January 21, 2021

#NJ #COVID19 Case update for 1/21. Reported: 4095

Additions: 4093

Deletions: 97

Net: 3996 2615 of the 4093 cases are from the last 7 days IO. (65%). Highest percent since Jan 3rd. 535 cases added since New Years. Back to overreporting on the downslope, again. pic.twitter.com/erQlkP3M5u — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) January 22, 2021

