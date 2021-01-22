N.J. hospitalizations drop, cases may be trending downward

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – COVID-19 hospitalizations cases were headed in the right direction in New Jersey on Thursday despite recent dire predictions from the Murphy Administration.

The state reported over 4,000 “new” positive tests but 35% were cases with an illness onset older than seven days. Overall, cases appear to have leveled out aftern an immediate post-holiday spike. “Back to overreporting on the downslope, again,” observed Twitter’s Woke Zombie who is a leading critic of the state’s COVID-19 reporting.

Meanwhile, most critically, hospitalizations dropped to the lowest level since early December, a trend which appears to be reflected in the overall national numbers: